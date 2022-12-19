Opinion: 1978 Crier holds treasured memories

Charlie and Myrtice Lee Lloyd married on Christmas Eve, 1922. The story of their life and marriage were preserved in a Dec. 21, 1978, Dunwoody Crier when Arden Strabane interviewed and wrote about the couple in “A Life Shared and Times Remembered.” Archives of the Dunwoody Crier going back to 1977 are maintained by Dunwoody Preservation Trust at Donaldson-Bannister Farm.

In 1978, the couple had been married 56 years, but Charlie remembered well the day they met. It was 1920, and he was walking down Winters Chapel Road when he ran into two cousins and a brown-haired young woman named Myrtice Lee Loyd. His family owned a farm on Winters Chapel Road where North Atlanta Memorial Park is now located. Her family lived in the Grogan’s District of Milton County.

Charlie immediately thought this was the woman he would marry. The couple married two years later. Myrtice wore a brown dress with an embroidered cape for the small ceremony which took place at the Dunwoody Methodist Church parsonage. The parsonage sat where Dunwoody United Methodist Church is now located, and the church was across the road.

That night the couple stayed at the home of Charlie’s parents, Jesse and Eliza Spruill Blackburn. Charlie’s friend Calvin Eidson decided to play a trick on the newlyweds, setting off two sticks of dynamite outside their window and shouting, “I’m shot.” When Charlie went outside to investigate, Eidson and other friends took Charlie down the road half a mile. He had to walk home barefoot on that freezing December night.

Charlie’s grandparents were Franklin Blackburn and Malinda Rudisill Blackburn, who moved from Dawson County, Georgia, to Cross Keys in DeKalb County. They lived near Silver Lake at Oglethorpe University. Their house was on land where an old jug factory was located. Pots and other clay products were manufactured there.

His maternal grandparents were Mary Jane Copeland Spruill and Calhoun Spruill. They owned a farm on Chamblee Dunwoody Road, across the road and south of Dunwoody Elementary School.

Charlie and Myrtice Blackburn had many happy memories, but they also told of the hard work involved in operating the farm. There was plowing, digging ditches, picking and bailing cotton, tending the vegetable garden and feeding livestock. They worked not only on the farm of Charlie’s parents, but also at his grandparents, Calhoun and Mary Jane Spruill.

In addition to keeping the house clean, Myrtice did the laundry, which involved standing outside over a pot of boiling water, washing, wringing and hanging clothes up to dry. Myrtice was the oldest of five children and only 5 years old when her mother died. She was accustomed to hard work.

A fun childhood memory for both Charlie and Myrtice was playing town ball. Children could play town ball year-round after their chores were completed. The ball was a tightly wound yarn ball, sometimes made from an old, unraveled sock. A wooden plank served as the bat. Charlie explained the game, saying you had to hit the runner with the ball to get them out. “After that ball had laid out in the rain for a while, it sure did get hard, and it hurt when you got hit.”

The couple later bought their own home on Chamblee Dunwoody Road and lived there for 25 years before moving to Pitts Road. After they sold the property, Blackburn was sad to see the house torn down to make way for a Southern Bell office.

He worked for the Chamblee Fire Department for many years and at Thompson’s Grocery at the southwest corner of Mount Vernon Road and Chamblee Dunwoody Road.

In the next Past Tense, I’ll share Charlie and Myrtice Blackburn’s memories of Christmas in Dunwoody.

Award-winning author Valerie Biggerstaff is a longtime columnist for Appen Media and the Dunwoody Crier. She lives in Sandy Springs. You can email Valerie at pasttensega@gmail.com or visit her website at pasttensega.com.