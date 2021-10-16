Letter: Thank you for your support

We were delighted the Dunwoody Woman’s Club Annual Home Tour returned in 2021 since it was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19. This year’s home tour was very special to our club since we are celebrating our 50th Anniversary, (1971-2021). We are proud of our 50 years of service to the community.
On behalf of the members of the GFWC Dunwoody Woman’s Club, we would like to thank the homeowners for opening their beautiful homes for our 48th annual Dunwoody Home Tour held on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. We appreciate their gracious hospitality and generosity with our major fundraiser. Each homeowner was presented with a painting of their home created by local artist, Pat Fiorello.
To the sponsors of our annual Home Tour, we say a big “thank you” for your support of this fundraising event. The proceeds of the tour are used to fulfill the club’s commitment of service through our charitable programs.
We extend special thanks to the community for their participation each year and to the Dunwoody Crier for its outstanding and invaluable assistance with publicizing our event.
We appreciate the community’s continued support for our charitable work.
— Faye Cashwell, Susan Crawford, Diane Norris
2021 Home Tour Chairmen
GFWC Dunwoody Woman’s Club