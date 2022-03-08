Letter: Society must take action to address homelessness

Editor:

Perhaps it is the warmer weather, but it seems there are more "street people" in evidence these days in Alpharetta. Some of them push overflowing shopping carts down Haynes Bridge Road, some are dining at the Northpoint Panera, and some are spread out in the Walmart parking lot. There are women begging for food near the Kroger in Crabapple and behind the Truist bank off Windward. Recently, on a MARTA ride to the airport, there were at least half a dozen men (sleeping) with their household goods in my one train car who were not exiting the train at any stops, even the last one.

We have many fine churches in our city with programs to help the homeless and those in need. (I contacted one local church twice about the beggars, but they said they could not send anyone to help.) Many homeless people are also mentally ill and need trained intervention. Perhaps our police department could assist in making sure no one is living on the street (which I believe is illegal) and deliver the homeless to shelters. Perhaps trained MARTA personnel could check all trains at the last stop, and transport by bus to local shelters those individuals who need warm places to sleep. It is not OK to just leave them out there.

We want our city to be an environment that is welcoming and friendly to all, as well as safe. I believe we need short-term and long-term solutions to achieve that goal, and--to that end-- creative and compassionate ideas from all our citizens.

— Livia Sklar, Alpharetta