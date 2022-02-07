 Skip to main content
Talk Back to the Crier

Letter: Rest in peace, Remembering Dick Williams

Dick Williams was Dunwoody, even though no one knew where Dunwoody was when Dick bought his newspaper. Most of the people in Sandy Springs north of 1-285 thought they were in Dunwoody, and there are still apartments and condos on Roswell Road with Dunwoody in their name. Dick was a powerhouse who wanted a city and the second biggest airport in Georgia at Peachtree DeKalb. Who would not want such an airport in their backyard? Dick used his paper to accomplish a lot, and we have him to thank.

Every time I ride by the Dunwoody Library and see Dick's statue I think of where we were 30 years ago and where we are now. I do wish whoever knocked off that statue's middle finger would put it back up.

It represented that Dick from Brookhaven defended Dunwoody to the bitter end. RIP Dick.

— Sandy S. O’Brien

Dunwoody