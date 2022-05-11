Letter: It may be time to slow down on school zone cameras

In response to “Police push district for school zone cameras,” this attempt to weaken oversight which allows a for profit company to install speed cameras at select sites should not advance at the state house.

If this Speed Zone Safety bill was really about safety, they would install speed zone cameras at all schools and send the proceeds to the schools. Instead, the for-profit vendor of these cameras is cherry picking locations and will make a mint if they are operational after school zone speed hours. The proposed locations in Sandy Springs – Roberts Drive in front of Weber School, the Roswell Road side of North Springs High School and front side of Riverwood High School – were presented at City Council work session earlier this year. Last year’s bill allows police departments along with school boards to decide if they want to sign on to the school safety zone speed cameras. The Legislature does allow cameras but this attempt to toss out school board oversight is short sighted.

I listened to the Public Safety and Homeland committee discussion (3/24, 41:57 time) concerning the school speed zone cameras, SB183. The chair is concerned the cameras now in operation (Roswell, Gwinnett) are sending out tickets beyond the school zone hours when citizens exceed speed limits. They also have cases where school is out for teacher workday and the cameras are still set to the old schedule capturing tags and sending citations. Finally, the for-profit company collects payments only by credit card with online payment portal and no other form of payment available, another obstacle for many drivers. The committee suspended discussion on the bill, these unresolved issues are the reason the proposed bill failed in committee.

— Tochie Blad, Sandy Springs