Fred Donaldson, last child born at Donaldson-Bannister Farm, dies at 97

Fred Hayden Donaldson, 97, passed away on Oct. 17, 2022, at his home at Manor Lake Assisted Living, Athens, Georgia. He was born Sept. 22, 1925, to William Abner Donaldson and Nellie Naomi Collett of Dunwoody.
The youngest of seven children, Fred was the last child born in the front room of the historic home at Donaldson-Bannister Farm at the corner of Chamblee Dunwoody Road and Vermack Road. The circa 1870 home was built by his grandfather, William James Donaldson, after he returned from the Civil War.
Fred Donaldson attended Dunwoody School and Chamblee High School. He left school at the age of 16 to join the Army Air Corps during WWII. He was a heavy equipment driver and defused bombs in the Pacific Theatre. He earned the rank of corporal.
After his tour of duty, he received his high school diploma from Chamblee High School. He learned to fly at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport and was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
He and brother Fletcher drove to Stone Mountain in the 1940s to pick up granite and bring it to the construction site of Dunwoody Methodist Church. The granite was used for the basement, walkway and steps of the chapel that still stands.
Fred Donaldson worked as an auto mechanic. Later he started Donaldson Auto Electric, manufacturing starters and alternators. His last job was with Rayloc, a division of Genuine Parts, where he supervised over 100 people remaking starters and generators.
Fred Donaldson’s bride of 75 years, Phyllis Irene Adams, passed away just two months and 13 days before him.
After Fred and Phyllis moved to Douglasville, they were members of Midway United Methodist Church in Douglasville, where he led fundraising for the church. He was an active volunteer for the church, paving the parking lot, cooking BBQ & chitterlings for suppers and being head chef of Wednesday night suppers.
Survivors include two daughters: Teresa (Jim) Mackey of Ocala, Florida and Freda (Michael) Williams of Lexington, Ga.; 4 grandchildren, Jeff (Melissa) Mackey and their children Patrick and Bradley of Dunlap, Tennessee; Melanie (Julian) Weber and their children Alayna, Hayden and Andrew of Rome, Ga.; Philip (Teresa) Mackey and their children Abigail and Sydney of Windermere, Florida; and Karen (Jamie) Harper and their children Kate, Jackson, and Benjamin of Charleston, South Carolina.
Mr. Donaldson was a great storyteller and was always happy to share his memories of growing up in Dunwoody with family, friends, and Dunwoody Preservation Trust.
Graveside services are scheduled for Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Prospect Cemetery, Chamblee. The Rev. Sam Newman of Douglasville and the Rev. John Donaldson of Augusta, Ga. will officiate.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Midway United Methodist Church, 1930 Midway Road, Douglasville, GA 30135.