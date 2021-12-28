Deutsch: Parks, business growth point to bright future in Dunwoody

We enter 2022 feeling like we simply can’t shake the uncertainty created by COVID-19. Vaccines, boosters and new treatments are available or will be soon, and we know much more about managing this pandemic. Despite these complicated times, Dunwoody continued to move forward in 2021 with successes in public safety, parks, public works, and community and economic development.
Public Safety remains our top priority. In order to attract the best and brightest to the Dunwoody Police Department, City Council approved a significant salary increase as well as providing excellent benefits. Ambulance response times, which had improved before the pandemic, have not returned to an acceptable level. We are working with DeKalb County Public Safety officials and our county commissioners on this important issue.
A key takeaway from the pandemic is the importance of outdoor public space. We acquired new parkland and opened a new park in 2021. We will begin construction on a new park in Perimeter Center and are working on plans for two new parks. High Street, Campus 244 and Ashford Lane will all add green space and amenities to the Perimeter area.
Home to many Fortune 500 companies and businesses large and small, Perimeter Center plays an important role in the economic future of our city, region and state. We are launching a plan to create a blueprint to manage and guide future growth in the Perimeter area. Community engagement will be key, and there will be plenty of opportunities to share your vision through public meetings and interactive, online tools.
We ended 2021 with news that international shipping company Hapag-Lloyd announced plans to establish its new North American headquarters in Dunwoody. I look forward to additional announcements in 2022.
More than two million dollars of federal CARES Act funding has been allocated to help local small businesses manage their challenges during the pandemic. We are working to make Dunwoody the best place to open and grow a small business, and we are making nurturing entrepreneurs a key focus of our economic recovery plan.
City Council approved the remaining piece of the Dunwoody Village Master Plan in 2021. We are now seeing the very beginning of a revitalized commercial area. More public space enhancements and several new businesses are planned over the next year
Dunwoody residents have been asking for more vibrant areas to gather, and we are working with our property owners to create spaces that allow for movement, socializing and lingering longer. I am looking forward to more shared community experiences and a defined sense of place. The Dunwoody Art Commission has been busy unveiling our first public art pieces. Public art will also enhance our sense of place in Dunwoody.
City Council continues to prioritize connectivity. We built 2 miles of sidewalks, several crosswalks and paved 18 lane miles. We worked on improving intersections and began designing new segments of the Dunwoody Trailway. These future trails will allow residents to safely walk or cycle from Winters Chapel to the Perimeter area. Additionally, I am working with mayors across the top end of I-285 to design a trail system that connects our communities.
Speaking of I-285, the top-end managed lanes project will have a tremendous impact on our community. Gov. Kemp’s recent announcement about changes in funding for this project have led to delays in start dates and potential design changes. I will continue to work with City Council, staff and state officials to minimize the negative impacts of these lanes on our community, while maximizing opportunities for transit-related improvements to the project.
Finally, we await the official rules for the funds provided to Dunwoody by the American Rescue Plan (ARP). These dollars are meant to help local governments, their citizens and their businesses recover from the economic impacts of the pandemic. I am so proud that City Council has previously approved over $600,000 dollars of CARES funding for nonprofits. These partners have provided food, housing, mental health services, job training and more for the most vulnerable residents in our community. We look forward to community discussions about ARP funds in the first half of the new year.
We have so much going for us in Dunwoody, and I am grateful for our council’s leadership, our staff’s hard work and our residents’ support. I am optimistic that Dunwoody is well-positioned to continue to move forward and thrive in 2022.
- Lynn Deutsch, Mayor of Dunwoody