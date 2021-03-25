Opinion: It’s barbecue time!

Ahh, spring. It’s officially here. The calendar tells me that the 2021 edition of the season of renewal really is underway, and we can only hope that this one plays out better than the last one did.
How can you do your part to make this a better spring? Yes, wear a mask and practice social distancing and all the rest. Those are small things, but they’ll help. Do them – if not for yourself, then for the rest of us.
But that’s not what I want to talk about. Instead, I want to spotlight one of my favorite springtime outdoor activities, and that is the fine art of filling your backyard with the aromas of outdoor cooking. I want to talk about what happens when you fire up a smoker and add some hickory and pile on some ribs or a Boston butt. Low, slow heat does the rest, and then later on, it’s heaven-on-a-plate time barbecue-style, and life becomes very, very good.
My introduction to the exquisite world of barbecue came a long time ago. When my dad and us kids would set out on a fishing trip, for example, it always seemed that our route to the water would take us near a barbecue place. Dad knew where the best ones were, and somehow we always managed to be passing near to one come time for lunch or supper.
That early indoctrination was apparently effective, for barbecue has become a part of my being. I’ve always favored barbecue if given the choice of what to eat.
Over the years, I even tried my hand at cooking it myself, but I never had much success.
And then, one Christmas a few years ago, Wife of Mine gifted me with a large and heavy box.
“Does he know what it is?” asked one of my kids as I got ready to open it up.
“I don’t think so!” my bride said.
So I dug into the paper, and few minutes later there it was – my very own barbecue smoker.
Since that fateful day, I’ve been slowly learning the art of low-and-slow outdoor cooking. There have been some disasters along the way, including the time I managed to turn two dozen innocent chicken thighs into rock-hard lumps of coal.
But I’ve gotten better. Nowadays (knock on wood) the chicken thighs are easy. So are racks of ribs. So is a Boston butt, though I’ve got to get up at 5 a.m. to get one of those started in time if we plan to have it for supper.
And the leftovers…ahh, the leftovers! They’re perfect to throw in the cooler and take along to enjoy for lunch when I go fishing or hiking.
Nowadays, having been playing with this barbecue thing for a little while now, I think I’ve decided that what I really want to be when I grow up is a “pit master,” as in master of the barbecue pit. That’s the honorific to which every barbecuer aspires. Is “barbecuer” even a word? Spell-check tells me no. But “pitmaster” is, and that’s the moniker I’m striving for. I want my barbecue to be so good, so exquisitely smoky and richly flavored, that it will be unforgettable. I want it to become the stuff of legend and song.
Right now, in fact, there’s a big thing of ribs resting in the refrigerator. I’ve covered them with my secret rib rub, and they’re soaking up the flavor even as we speak. The smoker is all set up and ready to go too, and I’ve loaded it with some nice hickory and one little piece of mesquite for that little extra kick of flavor.
Yeah, I think it’s time to put them on.
They’ll be done by six, and dinner’s at seven.
I’ll save a couple for you.