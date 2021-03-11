Hiking by the number at Allenbrook

Face it. This is an awkward time of year if you enjoy walking around in the outdoors.
Some days, the weather is great and the hiking is outstanding. Those are great days to put on the hiking boots and take to your favorite trail.
Other days, conditions turn on a dime and it gets cold and wet. Those are good days to stay inside and drink hot chocolate, and that’s not a bad thing to do sometimes either.
Yesterday was a “good hiking” day. So, I put on the boots and set off to see what I would see. The only trouble was that it was late by the time I got going (darn those chores!), and so I only had a couple of hours.
When time is short, one of my favorite places to hike is at Allenbrook, part of the Vickery Creek Unit of the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area. The drive to the site is short, and the trail is scenic and varied and not too long for a quick excursion.
The Allenbrook tract is tucked in between Roswell Road (Ga. 9) and Big (Vickery) Creek. If you’re going down the hill from Roswell toward the river, the parking area is on your left. But it’s hard to spot, and you’ll miss it if you’re not careful.
Once parked, the first thing you’ll see is Allenbrook, a red brick structure dating from the 1850s. Back then it served as a residence and office for the manager of nearby Ivy Woolen Mill, and in a stroke of good fortune, the building was spared by Union troops. The story goes that as troops approached, the resident manager raised a French flag in an attempt to save the house and the nearby mills. He was partially successful; the troops burned the mill, but they left the house alone.
I do a little math. The house, I determine, is approaching 170 years old.
I play with numbers some more as I make my way down the first of two sets of timber-and-earth steps set into the hillside. I count them as I descend (if you’re interested, there are 42 steps in the upper set and 34 in the bottom set).
The steps take me to the main trail. Straight ahead, a third set of steps (22 this time) leads to the top of Lover’s Rock (careful…no handrail). But I turn right and follow the trail toward the creek, which (since there are as yet no leaves to block the view) I can clearly see far below.
After a while, I come to a little wood landing. Below it, more steps take me down a steep spot. There are four flights of steps here, with 12, 5, 14 and 10 steps, and at the bottom is the creekside trail.
I turn left, walking upstream toward Lover’s Rock. It’s neat from the top, but it’s spectacular from below. Since I’m in a numbers frame of mind I decide to count the paces it takes to get there, but I get distracted watching an otter in the creek and lose count. Oh well. Another day for that one.
After a while I reach the rock. I hang around for a while, taking some pictures. But the light is fading. Soon, I turn and begin the hike back.
On the way back I notice something that I had seen but not really noticed before. An enormous tree (I think it was some sort of oak, but I’m not a very good tree guy either) had fallen across the trail and blocked the way. Someone had come along and cut out a section to open up the trail again (thank you!).
And the cut log was right there, right beside the trail, rings and all.
I’m not a tree expert, like I said, but I do love to count tree rings. And that’s when it dawned on me that this was a brand-new fallen tree. The most recent ring would thus be the current ring, right?
So I could start there and count back to see how old the tree was. Did I have time? Sure.
I started counting. Most rings were clearly visible, so it was not too hard to do. 2020…2019…
After a while I got to 2000, the turn of the millennium. I kept going.
Then, there! The year my youngest was born, then the middle child, then the oldest, and then the year Ann and I married.
Numbers…
I kept going. There was the year I graduated. There was the year of the moon landing. There was the year I was born.
More rings, more numbers…
I kept counting. My goal now was the year that my dad was born. He’s in his mid-90s now, and I was getting close, but I was running out of rings. Would I make it? I kept counting, and there it was! That ring right there was the year my dad appeared on this earth.
My, but a lot has changed since then.
It was getting dark fast, so I picked up the pace on the hike back to the truck. And as I drove home, I thought about all those numbers and especially about the ones reflected there in that tree, what they had meant and what they mean and what they might mean in the future.
It was a good drive home.