Column: Peering into fishing’s crystal ball

I love this time of year. Outside my window, winter’s gray is giving way to the spreading green of spring. Temperatures are warming up. Days are getting longer. And thanks to Daylight Saving Time, there will be an extra hour of daylight after work, too.
And so here I sit, gazing out the window at the birds on the feeder.
And just like that I’m thinking about fishing.
Anticipation…
“In spring, a young man’s heart turns to fishing.” Isn’t that what they say? If they don’t, they should. Okay, I may not be exactly young anymore (I like to think of myself as timeless), but “fishing” is exactly what I’m thinking about. I’m ready. It’s been a long winter.
To encourage me in this delightful reverie, I have just this minute received the long-awaited annual fishing forecast from our friends at Georgia DNR’s Wildlife Resources Division. I look forward to this forecast every year. In fact, its arrival is one of those rare events that ranks right up there with the release of a new Star Wars movie or maybe the arrival of the pizza delivery guy. Pure bliss!
“So tell me about this forecast!” you say, and I’m glad to oblige.
As you would expect, one feature of Georgia’s annual fishing forecast is a bunch of up-close looks at a whole bunch of lakes (32, to be specific) all around the state. The list goes from A (Allatoona) to Y (Yonah) (sorry, no big lakes in Georgia start with a “Z.”). No matter where you like to go, it’s a sure bet that one of them will be close at hand.
But the forecast is not just about lakes. It’s also good news for folks like me who also love to fish in flowing water. You’ll find forecasts for 18 different rivers, among them the Altamaha, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Conasauga, Coosa, Coosawattee, Etowah, Flint, Ochlockonee, Ocmulgee, Oconee, Ogeechee, Oostanaula, Satilla, Savannah, St. Marys, Suwannee and Toccoa.
How would I describe these forecasts? One adjective that immediately comes to mind is “specific.”
Forecast data was compiled by Fisheries biologists and is based on sampling efforts by the Wildlife Resources Division (WRD) and on past fishing trends, fishing experiences and information from anglers and marina owners.
“It’s one thing to be able to offer general fishing tips, but these fishing forecasts provide specific information about each water body,” notes Scott Robinson, chief of the WRD Fisheries Management Section. “They provide best bets, technique tips and more, and are even connected to an interactive map, providing an additional layer of information to this already excellent resource.”
The info in these forecasts is sure to make any angler’s heart beat a little faster. For example, one river I want to fish more this year is the Etowah River, especially when the white bass runs get going over the next few weeks. The forecast tells me that I can expect “average” white bass fishing (I’ll take that!) but adds that “size quality will be good.”
So you’re telling me that I can expect some nice white bass when I fish the Etowah? Now that’s the kind of news that I like to hear!
The forecast goes on to offer specific suggestions for gear and lures, and it even points me toward some areas I want to be sure to check out. There are other helpful reminders, too; for example, the forecast reminds me that I’ll probably want to plan a float trip in my canoe or kayak rather than try to find a place to wade.
As icing on the cake, don’t forget that interactive map. Among the many other things it lets me check out are various access and launch points and, on the lakes, some locations of fish attractors too. I told you it was complete.
I’ve got to warn you, though. This thing is addictive. I find myself lost in it, mesmerized by the possibilities of all those rivers and lakes as I read the forecasts and imagine the waters and totally lose myself in my imagination. Wandering through the forecast is armchair adventuring at its finest.
As if I needed something else to distract me in the spring!
I really, really, really like this fishing forecast. I think you’ll like it too. To check it out, visit https://georgiawildlife.com/fishing-forecasts.