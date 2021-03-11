Column: Wylie H. Chamblee, namesake of Chamblee

While looking through newspaper articles about Camp Gordon, Michael Hitt read a 1917 Atlanta Constitution article which included the history of the name Chamblee. The article is confirmation that the town was named for Wylie H. Chamblee, a Black man who was one of the petitioners for the post office. The article also reveals that Wylie Chamblee was last known to be in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Hitt has researched many topics of local history, including Roswell, Roswell Railroad, Native Americans, Civil War in Roswell, Chamblee, and World War I Camp Gordon, just to name a few. Now he is on a mission to learn all he can about Wylie H. Chamblee.
A September 1888 Atlanta Constitution article reported that the railroad station would change names to match the post office name of Chamblee. The station initially went by the name Roswell Junction, causing confusion due to the nearby Roswell depot and post office. Chamblee was on the Charlotte and Atlanta Railroad and the Roswell Railroad.
The post office application, dated September 10, 1881, is completed by James Monroe Bentley and George N. Flowers. At the time, Flowers was the postmaster of Doraville. Other information for the prospective post office includes a population of 100 people and a location 1½ miles from the Doraville Post Office and 2 miles from the Cross Keys Post Office. (National Archives Records of the Post Office Department, 1773-1971)
In the space that says, “proposed office to be called” the name Edna is written and scratched through. Then the name Chamblee is written next in the same space. Why the name Edna was initially suggested for the post office in unknown.
Looking through census records, Hitt found that Wylie H. Chamblee was born about 1855 in Georgia. Chamblee does not appear in the 1860 census, indicating he could have been born into slavery. He cannot be found in the 1870 census either but is listed in the 1880 census living in Suwanee with wife Roberta and working as a wood chopper.
In 1888, Chamblee was a fireman with the Roswell Railroad. Hitt believes Chamblee may have been working for the Roswell Railroad as early as 1881 and that the 1888 newspaper article may have been reprinted from 1881.
Atlanta city directories show Chamblee working for the Georgia Pacific Railroad in 1889 and as a porter with the P.P. Car Company in 1891.
The 1910 census lists Chamblee living in Chattanooga, Tennessee on Park Avenue. He was listed as married to Mattie Chamblee. Daughter Emily Spruce and granddaughter Rosa Lee Spruce are listed in the same household. That same year, Wylie H. Chamblee died from dropsy (edema) and was buried in the Hamilton County Cemetery.
This may seem like the end of the story, but not for Michael Hitt. He traveled to Chattanooga to visit the Hamilton County Cemetery only to find that no one knew the location. As a police officer and researcher, Hitt was able to locate the cemetery, hidden away in a ravine and in appalling condition.
Now his goal is to work with the City of Chattanooga so that others can locate their loved ones in the Hamilton County Cemetery. He also wants to share all he learns with the city of Chamblee so that Wylie H. Chamblee can be recognized.