Column: The firepit

All of us have things that we gravitate to in times of chaos and stress. Where do we go to break the monotony of overwhelment (is that actually word)?
Some put on a headset and listen to the calm of their favorite recording artist. Some go for a workout or simply a quiet walk. Perhaps the serenity of a chapel. Others open yet another bottle of wine.
We all need a respite from the craziness.
One of my life’s little pleasures is the firepit. I recently moved. Downsized. And one of the things I miss is my firepit. I spent four years in California wine country, and the calm at the end of the storm was always a firepit overlooking the vineyards.
Before the downsize, weather permitting, I often ended my week at the firepit on the patio adjacent to the back deck. It was awesome as the sun began to set and darkness edged in. Glass of wine in hand, I would sit there and often just gaze into the fire for up to an hour trying to figure out what just happened that week.
I called it my DMM moment. Don’t’ Mess with Me. My wife understood.
That fire was an interesting fire. As much as it provided heat and a bit of cathartics, I realized it could be dangerous. If I got too close, I got burned. Much like my thoughts of the week. Where had I been burned? Where was it okay to let situations simply burn themselves out or go up in flames? When was I to use that fire to light a fire in me to cook a situation into something excellent and edible?
The dichotomy of that fire was not lost on me. While sometimes it provided much welcomed warmth and calm, at other times it could be debilitating.
I wondered about things I had said to people during that week. Was I kind, helpful, gracious, understanding and even forgiving? Or was I irritable, irrational, unreasonable and even despicable at times?
We’ve all heard things come out of a person’s mouth and thought, “Not sure I would have said that if I were you.” Perhaps we’ve even realized that about our own words at times.
The trouble is, once they are uttered, they can’t be taken back. Oh sure. We can try. Apologies. What I meant to say was. But the damage has been done.
I once had a friend, who had a really good marriage, tell me, “My wife and I got into a pretty heated argument one night. We both said things we shouldn’t have said. But when she uttered the ‘D’ word, I was taken back. She later apologized. Said she didn’t mean it. But I could never forget it. Our marriage was never quite the same after that.”
The tongue. Such a small part of our body. Yet perhaps the part capable of inflicting the most lasting damage. Like the bit in a horse’s mouth, the rudder of a ship, or a small spark that sets a forest ablaze, it has so much power.
So, as I gaze into the firepit, I begin to understand that managing my words may be even more important than collecting my thoughts.