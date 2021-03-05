Working from home the past year — God, it’s really been that long — certainly has its advantages.
For instance, my commute has been lowered from 45 minutes to about 4.5 steps, which has probably increased my life expectancy by eliminating the strain on my heart from being forced to putz along behind someone traveling at 31 mph on Arnold Mill Road.
That commute cutdown also allows for that extra half hour or so of sleep, which, at the time of my alarm clock blaring, I value more than any of my worldly possessions.
There is also the convenience of wardrobe. My daily outfit could have been sourced from the “Guy Going To The Gym Who Hasn’t Done Laundry In Several Weeks” collection. Those stretchy waistbands are valued because with the lack of exercise and always being just a few steps from the fridge, the seams of my pre-pandemic pants seemingly scream in shock whenever I try to wear them.
Speaking of appearances, when you’re not seeing people outside of your household every day, you can let yourself go a bit. My wife may not see this as an advantage to working from home, considering I wasn’t much to look at beforehand, but hey, gotta find your own wins sometimes.
My hair is beginning to resemble that time when I was a freshman in high school and wanted to see what it looked like if I let it grow long. Turns out, like a sheepdog sitting on my head. My hair can seemingly defy gravity, growing outwards instead of down, which eventually makes me resemble Toad from the Mario Brothers games.
There are many other advantages to having your home double as your office, but there are also some downsides. And considering my 20-month-old daughter is currently kicking a tambourine while repeatedly pressing a button on a noise-making toy, while yelling, and a kids show with songs so cutesy they induce rainbow vomit is playing in the background as my wife takes a work call, I’d say a particular pitfall is a lack of quiet.
Never in my life have I held silence in such a high regard. And never will I have the same kind of disdain for toy manufacturers.
These engineers apparently use busy airport runways as guides for the kind of decibel output their products should have. The kinds of people who view the 1883 eruption of the Krakatoa caldera — which many scientists consider to be the loudest “sound” ever experienced on Earth that could reportedly be heard from 1,900 miles away — as aspirational.
Simultaneously, they seem to be having a competition on which company can produce the most annoying sounds and songs. By my vote, they are all winning.
It would be a bit more bearable if my daughter had fewer toys, but thanks to relatives, she has about the same number of playthings as galaxies in the observable universe. And boy, don’t my parents look happily vengeful when handing her some new toy that has a speaker larger than those used in concert venues.
Exacerbating the audio onslaught is my daughter’s own noise output. It just doesn’t seem feasible that something this small could produce so much noise, akin to a field mouse squeaking at the volume of the Saturn V rocket takeoff.
She’s also at the stage where her needs and emotions have far outpaced her vocabulary, so the next best option, according to her, is to scream interminably.
While working from home is fantastic in many aspects, I now seek out quiet with the same fervor as food, shelter, love and beer. So, if that next round of stimulus checks come in, I know which industry I will be boosting — the soundproof audiometric booth sector. Apparently one can be had for about $6,000, and that sounds like money well spent.