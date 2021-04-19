A few weeks ago, I asked readers to submit their (least) favorite mispronounced or misused words in response to Dictionary.com adding “supposably,” a mispronunciation of supposedly, to its database. The response was fantastic, and by that, I mean our readers might have been out to slightly torture me by forcing me to view all the wince-worthy words and phrases.
Looking at this snapshot of responses, it is abundantly clear that the most loathed, hated and cringe-inducing word of them all among those in North Fulton, Forsyth County and Dunwoody is “irregardless.”
Jan J. (real name: Jan Jay), put it succinctly: “Irregardless!!! Regardless of what people say, there is no such word!” she wrote.
Rich Lappin agreed.
“Irrespective and regardless of what other might say, irregardless is not a word,” Rich said. “Sadly, that has not prevented it from slipping into common usage.”
Joel Huey submitted one of my favorite misuses of an idiom — “I could care less.”
Saying “I could care less” implies that you do care, and totally goes against what people actually mean to say, “I couldn’t care less.”
As an example, I could care less about what deodorant I use. I’ve refused to wear anything other than Old Spice Pure Sport since puberty — that magical time in a man’s life when he hopes his particular smell, which is awful at the time no matter what deodorant he uses, will attract a mate despite him looking like a sporadically haired, acne-riddled genetic experiment gone wrong — but I don’t know why I’m so insistent on only using that brand.
Meanwhile, I couldn’t care less about any Royal baby, some mundane thing a Kardashian did or what deodorant brand you use, provided you’re at least wearing some kind if I’m standing close.
Another submission from Huey was the misnomer of “tin foil.” Foil, the kind you use to wrap leftovers in, throw in the back of the fridge and forget about until they have sprouted bacteria spores that appear to be from Mars, or the material used to make hats for QAnon believers, hasn’t been made of tin in over half a century. It’s aluminum.
On the subject of food, a misuse that is particularly aggravating in the Parker household, and my wife’s submission, is “Shepard’s pie.” Shepard equals sheep, not beef. A “Shepard’s pie” with ground beef is cottage pie.
Pie Rankin, who has to be ranked as having one of the coolest names I’ve ever heard, takes issue with “safety deposit box.” I agree. A safe deposit box is, as the term suggests, a box within a safe you deposit items into. A “safety deposit box” sounds like a specialized container for shipping stool samples.
Several readers also took issue with those who say “heighth” instead of height. Whenever I hear “heighth,” I go back to the time I was in college when several friends and I created a “Beer-lin Wall” with empty beer cans, and with our speech slurred by consuming the contents of our building materials, I’m sure we were impressed by its “heighth” and “bread, er, breadth.”
Dale Lewis said one of his favorite cringeworthy phrases is “for all intensive purposes,” a mispronunciation of “for all intents and purposes.”
That mispronounced phrase makes me imagine one of those look-at-how-tough-our-truck-is commercials from Ram, Ford or Chevy where the grizzly voiced announced might say, “The new 2021 Buff Basher Bold Bigflank Butch Blowfist 1500 is, for all intents and purposes, the best truck for all intensive purposes.”
Audrey H. shared her list of annoying mispronunciations, including real-I-tor (when did realtor become a three syllable word, she wrote), come with (where is the rest of the sentence?) I borrowed him money (No, you loaned him money) and “esculate” instead of escalate, not to be confused with the Cadillac Escalade. Or is it the Esculade?
Charles Reny takes issue with people who say “probly,” using the example of, “I’m asking her to marry me and she’ll probly say yes.” Reny’s response: “probably not” if you can’t be bothered to use a word with more than two syllables.
Lucky for our future groom, better, worse, richer, poorer, sickness, health, love, cherish, till, death, do, us and part don’t include any three syllable words. But he’ll be in real trouble if his bride’s name is something like Samantha or, even worse, Elizabeth.
Thanks to all who submitted, and I still want to hear more. So, send me an email to joe@appenmedia.com irregardless of what your favorite misused or mispronounced words may be.