Column: Morgan Falls Elementary School of Sandy Springs

Next time you are driving down Roswell Road near Fulton County North Service Center, picture a schoolhouse sitting just north, across the road near Morgan Falls Road. The second and third school buildings would be built where the service center is located.
The first record of Morgan Falls School is January 1907, when the Atlanta Constitution reported Morgan Falls as one of two new schools opening in Fulton County. The other was on Stewart Avenue.
The date of the school coincides with the beginnings of Morgan Falls Dam, constructed to help supply electricity to the area. The same Atlanta Constitution articles states, “The county was aided in the construction of the Morgan Falls school by the company of that name with its secretary and treasurer, Forrest Adair, very instrumental in the work.”
Morgan Falls Road was known as Bull Sluice Road at the time, leading to the Bull Sluice Shoals along the Chattahoochee River. The Bull Sluice spur of the Roswell Railroad was operating, bringing supplies for construction of the dam.
In 1932, Atlanta attorney and Chairman of the Georgia Board of Regents Hughes Spalding donated land on the east side of Roswell Road for the second Morgan Falls School to be built.
Richard Adams, born in 1933 along what is now Dunwoody Club Drive, attended this second version of Morgan Falls School. He remembers James Pitts drove the school bus. Pitts Road is named for the Pitts family.
Many students who attended Morgan Falls School through the years were from families where the father worked at Morgan Falls Electric Plant. In 1939, Ann Sitton and Lucile Johnson participated in a Flag Day celebration at the school. Their families lived on Bull Sluice Road, and their fathers worked at the nearby electric plant. (Atlanta Constitution, June 20, 1939)
According to the 1940 census, 12 families lived on Bull Sluice Road or nearby on Roswell Road with a family member who worked at Morgan Falls.
The principal of the school during these years was Lucile Wing Hockenhull. She devoted 27 years as teacher and principal at the school. Her parents were George and Eliza Wing.
The third Morgan Falls School was a two-story building constructed around 1952. The school burned down in January 1971. In 1973, Fulton County commissioners asked the county school board to donate the 4.5 acres for a “new satellite courthouse” in North Fulton. (Atlanta Constitution, May 31, 1973).