Column: Frank Stovall, tennis at age 100

I discovered Frank Stovall recently through his son, Phil Stovall of Dunwoody. While communicating about party lines, Phil told me his dad still had a rotary phone in his home. This had caused problems when trying to set up internet service. Then, Phil told me his dad was turning 100 and still played singles tennis.
Frank Stovall was born at home in West End Atlanta, February 25, 1921. His parents were both from Georgia, his father from a founding family of Lavonia and his mother from Newnan.
As a child, Stovall built model airplanes. He wanted to have accurate paint color for his airplanes, so he rode his bike or caught the trolley to the old Candler Airfield, today’s Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. There, he would talk with the Army Air group, who gave him a small bottle of paint for his balsa wood airplane.
He went to Tech High School and then to Georgia Tech, where he was in the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corp. He graduated with a degree in chemical engineering.
Stovall was called to active duty in 1943. He and Marjorie Hailey were engaged before he left. She was also from Atlanta, attending Girls High School and Shorter College. They married Feb. 21, 1944 in New York on one of his turnarounds. The ship pulled into New York City, where he caught an Army air transport to Atlanta for their wedding. Their honeymoon trip was the train ride back to New York, where he shipped out the next day.
Stovall served as an ensign on the USS Reeves, a destroyer escort that accompanied fast tanker convoys across the north Atlantic. Destroyer escorts were smaller than destroyers, which led to exciting trips in the stormy winter.
Following the end of the war, Mr. and Mrs. Stovall bought a home at Wieuca Road and Roswell Road in Buckhead. They were founding members of the Wieuca Road Baptist Church. Within a couple of years, Stovall was called to duty as a Lieutenant Commander during the Korean War. His service took him to Key West, Florida, so the family rented their Atlanta home and moved.
Frank Stovall went to work at Lockheed prior to his Korean War service and returned to Lockheed after the war. He continued to work there until retirement.
Marjorie Stovall passed away in 2012. Frank Stovall still lives in their 1948 home. He has continued to remain active throughout his life, water skiing at age 95 and playing tennis at 100. His birthday celebration was scaled back due to COVID-19, but he managed to get in a game of tennis.
Phil Stovall has called on his dad and veteran Clayton Byrd often on Veterans Day to talk with the Boy Scouts of Troop 466 at Dunwoody United Methodist Church. On one occasion, Frank brought along his model airplanes to show the Scouts.
Congratulations to father, grandfather and great grandfather Frank Stovall on his 100th birthday and thank you to Phil Stovall for sharing his dad’s story.
