Column: A December holiday story for spring

This inspirational story occurred in December, but the news was slow to make it to me. My thought is we can always use a bit of uplifting news. Wouldn’t you agree?
It’s a feel-good story of how a local artist association reached out to a local charity to brighten the holidays for children in need. With so many families struggling to put food on the table as a result of the pandemic’s unemployment impact, furnishing their children with art supplies was not a high priority.
With that in mind, the co-presidents of the Dunwoody Fine Art Association, Susan Proctor and Barbara Flexner, floated the idea of furnishing art supply gift bags to children in need. When the members of this 50-year-old group of artists from Dunwoody, Sandy Springs and surrounding areas enthusiastically endorsed the idea, the next step was to reach out to the Community Assistance Center, an organization founded in 1993 by 10 local congregations to address growing poverty in the area.
Once the CAC approved the project, the Fine Art Association swung into action to make it a reality. The membership collected art supply and cash contributions from members and neighbors and were able to secure a donation from Target for a gift card and art supplies.
Volunteers created an assembly line to fill the shopping bags with crayons, watercolors, markers, pads of paper and other supplies. Yet another community organization, the Dunwoody Stage Door Players, stepped up to donate space for the assembly line, and volunteers went to work. Their effort resulted in a whopping 170 gift bags arriving at the CAC on Dec. 2.
“CAC is grateful for support from the Dunwoody Fine Art Association and their generous donation of 170 gift bags of art supplies for local children in need,” said Kristen Ristino, CAC communications manager. “We are distributing them as part of our Adopt-a-Family program for children to enjoy this holiday season. These families have had a difficult year trying to stay afloat during the pandemic, and gifts such as this from our caring community are greatly appreciated.”
This was not the only community outreach project the Dunwoody Fine Art Association launched during the holiday season.
Member Sharon Weiss reached out to Debbie Griffin of the Dunwoody Nature Center with an idea for a joint venture. The result was an Etsy artist market, with a portion of the sales donated to the Nature Center.
For more information about the Dunwoody Fine Art Association, visit dunwoodyfineart.org. For more about the Community Assistance Center, visit ourcac.org.
In our roller-coaster world of highs and lows, this story brightened my day. I can imagine Mr. Rogers nodding his head and thinking it’s this kind of story that makes for “a beautiful day in the neighborhood.”