Winston Lee North, age 87 of Roswell, GA, passed away on July 3, 2022. He is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann North; parents, William and Dovie North; sister, Betty Jeanette “North” Owens. He is survived by his children, Timothy (Dawn) North of Woodstock, Tammy (Keith) Christian of Canton, Todd (Missi) North of Kingston, TN; grandchildren, Daniel North, Alex (Alyse) North, Kaitlin Christian, Kaleb (Audrie) Christian, Kullen (Kayla) Christian, Sarah (Adam) Jones and Amanda (Jacob) Shear; three great-grandchildren; his special dog Bailey. Funeral Services were held 2:00 pm Saturday, July 9, 2022 in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Forest Hills Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 am – 2:00 p.m Saturday, prior to the service. Condolences may be left at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by W.L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Home Fort Oglethorpe, GA
