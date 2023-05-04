William Lee "Pug" Mabry

William Lee Mabry, affectionately known as “Pug,” went to his Heavenly home on April 28, 2023 at the young age of 95. Those who knew him would say it was a life well-lived, filled with faith, family and public service. He will forever be remembered for his impactful roles as Mayor, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, community leader, friend, and most importantly, faithful follower of his Lord and Savior. Born on September 3rd, 1927 in Cobb County, Georgia, he was the eldest son of William Lee Mabry Sr. and Edna Jenkins Mabry. Pug was a great-great grandson to Robert Watson Mabry, one of the first settlers in Marietta, Georgia. Ever proud of his family and his deep Georgia roots, Pug loved telling the story about how his great-great grandfather, while living in Washington, Georgia, drew land in the Cherokee Lottery in what would become the newly created Cobb County. In 1841, Pug’s great-great grandfather travelled with his family by horse and buggy to plant roots in the area that is now known as Mabry Road in Marietta. With three older sisters and later three brothers and four additional sisters, there was always a lot of activity in the Mabry household. Perhaps this was the foundation of Pug’s love for being surrounded by people. As a young boy, Pug’s family moved to Sandy Springs where he spent his childhood and developed his love for sports. As a young boy, baseball was his favorite pastime, and he never outgrew his love for the game. After caddying at a local golf club as a young teen he discovered he was also quite good at the game of golf. In the years that followed, he would play on many great courses, including Augusta National and St. Andrews in Scotland. Pug never anticipated leaving Sandy Springs until he met and married Sara Lane, a native of Roswell, in 1946. They began their life together in Sandy Springs where Pug became a builder. After the births of their two sons, Wayne and Randy, Pug and Sara crossed the bridge and moved north to Roswell, a very small rural town, in 1956. From a young age, Pug learned the skills of a master carpenter from his father, and he would employ these skills throughout his life as a builder, construction worker, and in lovingly restoring historic buildings and homes. Pug began his 40-year career with Flagler Construction Company, where he would go on to be named Vice President of Field Services prior to his retirement in 2000. During his tenure with Flagler, Pug oversaw the construction and restoration of many of Atlanta’s greatest building projects and landmarks. Despite a busy home and professional life, Pug found time to get involved in local politics. Through his love of sports and his sons, he recognized the need for recreational spaces for organized sports, ball fields and parks leading him to run for a seat on the Roswell City Council. Two years later he ran for Mayor of Roswell, a title he would carry for 31 years. During these years, and under his leadership, Roswell would thrive as a town that became nationally known as the Jewel In The Crown of North Fulton and one of the best places to live, work and play. It was Pug’s vision in the late 60’s that brought to fruition the purchase of 63 acres of land to be used for a park. That park, now known as the Roswell Area Park, houses many ball fields, tennis courts, an Olympic pool, gymnastic center, arts center, playgrounds and a Community Activity Building. Under his leadership other parks were also developed. Roswell became known for its Parks and Recreation programs that led to many state and national awards. With two boys involved in football and other sports at Roswell High School, Pug was an avid supporter of the Athletic Department and did so whenever a need would arise. In 2013, he was inducted into the inaugural class of the Roswell High School Hall of Fame as its first Community Contributor honoree. Pug’s vision and accomplishments for Roswell didn’t stop at parks and recreation facilities and programs. In 1991, he opened the doors to a new municipal complex, another one of his ideas and dreams. He was passionate about the preservation of the City’s Historic District and was one of the first to renovate a house in the mill village. He also renovated a home on Canton Street and received History Maker of the Year Award in 1992. In 1996, Roswell was chosen to be a location for the passing of the Olympic Torch. This was quite an honor for the City of Roswell and thousands of people lined the city streets to watch it pass through their beloved hometown. Pug beamed as the first elected official in Fulton County to welcome the torch as it relayed towards downtown Atlanta. Throughout his tenure as Mayor, Pug served on countless committees, fundraisers and organizations, including the N.F. Chamber of Commerce, The Atlanta Regional Commission and the Georgia Municipal Association where he held several chairmanships. Pug was also a long-standing member of the Sandy Springs Masons, Lodge 124. He thoroughly enjoyed the time he was able to participate. Pug’s family were members of Chattahoochee Baptist Church in Marietta before moving to Roswell. In 1965, they joined the First Baptist Roswell Church where he served as a Deacon and a long-standing member of the Brantley Seymour Sunday School Class. He loved to listen to gospel music, and though he said he couldn’t carry a tune, he would sometimes be known for making a joyful noise! Pug was known for a strong handshake that could bring any man to his knees – usually delivered with a great big smile, and a hearty greeting. He delighted in making others smile through his joyful storytelling and humorous quips, like “If you fall in the well, ring the bell,” “If you snooze you lose,” and “You have to double up to catch up.” He was a man full of love for his family, friends, and complete strangers. He never turned down a person in need of help and never failed to leave them in better shape than he found them. Pug was preceded in death by his first wife Sara Lane Mabry; two brothers, Doyle and Herb Mabry and four sisters Marie Barnes, Bessie Laura Cooper, Sylvia Pirkle, Geraldine Clark and Mary Bennett. He is survived by his loving wife Sandra Kimberl Mabry; son Wayne Mabry of Roswell; son Randy Mabry (wife Cathy) of High Point, NC; stepdaughter Johanna Kimberl of Vicksburg, MS; two sisters Flo Ingram (husband Joe) and Martha Brown; one brother Don Mabry (wife Patsy); five grandchildren: Stephanie Hollis (husband Carter), Richard Mason (wife Liz), Leah Hulsman (husband J), Amanda Murray, and Stephen (wife Lauren). Eight great-grandchildren: Addison Hollis, Campbell Hollis, Jack Hollis, Eli Mason, John Hulsman, Sara Hulsman, Reed Murray and Catherine Murray. Sister-in-Law Dianne Clute and Brother-in-Law Joe Hagin, as well as many cousins, nephews and nieces. The family will receive friends between 4PM and 6PM on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Roswell/Alpharetta, 12050 Crabapple Road. Funeral services will be held at 2pm on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at First Baptist Roswell, 710 Mimosa Blvd. In lieu of flowers, you may make memorial donations to the First Baptist Roswell Foundation, 710 Mimosa Blvd., Roswell, GA 30075.
OBITUARY
