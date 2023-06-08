W K "Ken" Anderson

Ken Anderson was a patient soul, enjoyed a good laugh at himself, but most of all, spoke a love language called “acts of service” and walked that out faithfully every day of his life, until he went home to be with Jesus, at the age of 85 on April 18, 2023. Walter Kenneth Anderson was born in Dunwoody, Georgia on May 4, 1937 as the youngest child to Walter and Lucy Anderson. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Jane Autry, his eldest daughter Amanda, and shortly after Ken passed, his sister, Carolyn joined him. Ken is survived by his wife, Alvi, daughters Dianne, Jennifer, and Cindy, His sons-in-law Bill, John and Todd and 8 incredible grandchildren: April, Will, Robin, Anderson, Gunner, Seth, Gavin and Truman. Ken grew up serving others from the time he was a young man. He was helping out at churches where his father preached, at Chamblee High School, where he earned the nickname “chief”. He was many teachers’ right-hand helper. That tradition continued during his 28 years at the General Motors plant in Doraville, GA and the passion of Ken’s life, the people of Dunwoody Baptist Church, where he and Alvi were charter members. Ken served as a volunteer, doing anything needed to be done, and later as the Director of Operations, part time in 1976, then full time from 1991 until he retired (reluctantly) in 2016. Ken was a delightful person who was indeed patient and long suffering. He would walk the extra mile and then go more miles to make sure someone who needed help, received it. He never wanted praise, and blushed mightily if someone tried to offer it. His service was all for the Kingdom, as he would say. We all knew he cared for others needs above his own, and that the people he served would see the hands and feet of Jesus, in action. He loved deeply, and his dedication was solid as a rock. Ken was deeply treasured by his family and friends and many will indeed miss his warm chuckle and his eyebrows raised up in curiosity, or the gentle, jovial, point at you, with a question, “now what do you want?” Ken’s celebration will be on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 11 am at Dunwoody Baptist Church, 1445 Mt. Vernon Road, Dunwoody, GA with a reception to follow in the dining room.
OBITUARY
