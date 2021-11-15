Vera Galop passed away at home with family by her side holding her hand. Born in Dunmore, PA, she was a long time resident of Duluth. She was preceded in death by her parents, Matthew and Edna (Howell) Chuff, as well as her seven brothers and sisters: Mary Shaw, Evelyn Simpson, Joseph Chuff, Daniel Chuff, Lorraine Klase, Matthew J. Chuff, and Gloria Ann Chuff. With her late husband of over 50 years, Stephen P. Galop, Jr., they raised three children who survive them: Stephen P. Galop III of Johns Creek, Stephanie Daniels of Johns Creek, and Stacey Galop of Cave Creek, AZ. She is also survived by four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Her compassionate and caring nature were attributes in her chosen profession as a critical care nurse, and in her most important role as mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt. She embodied the Will Rogers’ quote “A stranger is just a friend I haven’t met yet” and encouraged others to adopt that mindset. A woman of strong and unwavering faith she was able to see the good in all of God’s children. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Benedict Catholic Church. Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory Duluth Chapel (770)476-2535.
Jobs
More
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.