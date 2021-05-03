Thomas Andrew Hyatt, 72, of Milton, Georgia, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, April 23, 2021, after an extended illness.
Tom was born July 3, 1948, in Canton, GA., where he was active in scouting and earned the Eagle Scout rank. He graduated from the Darlington School and Georgia Tech. Later he earned his MBA in finance at Georgia State University, where he met his wife.
He was an Army veteran and served in Vietnam. Tom was an accomplished amateur woodworker and a member of the Peach State Chapter of the Society of American Period Furniture Makers (SAPFM). He was also an avid gardener and skier, serving on the board of the Atlanta Ski Club. He was employed at Georgia Power Company and Southern Company Services for 39 years. Tom joined Alpharetta Presbyterian Church in 1988, where he was ordained as an Elder and served on the finance committee.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Spurgeon E. Hyatt and Grace Lorentzson Hyatt, both of Canton.
Tom is survived by his wife of 35 years, Polly Roach Hyatt, a son, Benjamin Hyatt of Decatur, GA, daughter Zada Kathryn Hyatt of Columbia, S.C., brothers Kenneth Hyatt (Anne) of Tampa, FL, and Wayne Hyatt (Margaret Vick) of Tempe, AZ, plus a host of other relatives and his beloved dog, Jake.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to Alpharetta Presbyterian Church or the Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance.
A memorial by reservation only (770-751-0033) will be held at Alpharetta Presbyterian Church on Saturday, May 8 at 11 a.m., followed by an outdoor reception.
