Tera Griffin Morris, age 93, of Milton, Georgia, passed away peacefully
at home on April 19. Born in 1927 on a farm in Alapaha, Georgia to Perlie
and Dallas Griffin. Tera attended nursing school at Grady Memorial
Hospital. She worked tirelessly caring for her patients at both Grady and
Piedmont Hospitals. An avid gardener, Tera loved being outside and her
garden was a masterpiece of color and plant varieties. She and her
husband, Aubrey, were Episcopalians and founding members of the
Church of the Atonement in Sandy Springs and St. Aidan’s in Alpharetta.
Tera and Aubrey met while he was a reporter for the Atlanta Journal and
was covering a beauty pageant that was choosing the prettiest student
nurse at Grady. Tera won the pageant and Aubrey’s heart. Married for 60
years prior to his passing, her marriage was a model for loyalty, respect,
and love.
Along with her parents, Tera is preceded in death by her loving
husband, Aubrey.
Survivors include her sisters and brothers, Margaret Avera, Betty Brown,
Densol Griffin and Vinson (Inell) Griffin. Her sisters “in love”: Grace
Collett, Willora Morris, and Jean (Travis) Marks. Her daughters: Rebecca
(Robin) Fricton, Rhoda (Paul) Owens, and Susan (Kent) Moe.
Grandchildren: Daniel (Vanessa) Owens, Anne (Justin) Reynolds, Kurt
(Mandy) Fricton, Nathan Moe, Benjamin Moe and Sarah (Carter
McClaugherty) Moe. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren
who filled her home with boundless energy, laughter and devotion. They
are Rhett Fricton, Kadence Owens, Dakota Owens, Branch Owens, Riley
Reynolds, and Chase Reynolds. Many cousins, nephews and nieces were
also mentored and loved by her.
