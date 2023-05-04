Talmadge Dennis Erwin, a cherished son of Lawrence Talmadge Erwin and a nephew of Frances and Tim McGahee, peacefully passed away on the 27th of April, 2023. Born on October 28th, 1958, in Atlanta, Talmadge was the beloved husband of Nancy Adler Erwin, a loving brother of Lawrence (Monica) Erwin and Kent (Katie) Erwin, a dedicated father of John (Sarah) Erwin, David (Alex) Erwin, and Sarah (Brian) Wallace, and a devoted grandfather of Lorelai, Cecilia, and Jack Erwin and Savannah Erwin and soon-to-be James Talmadge Erwin, and Lucy Elise Wallace. Talmadge graduated from Roswell High School in 1977 and the University of Georgia in 1982. As a Commercial Banker, he diligently served a vast clientele throughout metro Atlanta. But Talmadge's unwavering devotion to Jesus was the foundation of his life. He served the Lord at Roswell United Methodist Church as a Sunday School teacher, greeter, and Bible study leader. With humility and an unwavering commitment to his faith in Jesus, Talmadge dutifully spread the love of Christ to all, whether they were a dear friend or a complete stranger. Talmadge was a man of rare and admirable qualities whose impact on those he encountered will endure indefinitely. His memory will be etched in the hearts of all who knew him, as he lived his life with kindness, love, and unwavering devotion to his family and faith. The family will be conducting a funeral service to commemorate the remarkable life Talmadge lived. The service will take place on Thursday, May 4, at Roswell United Methodist Church (Chapel) at 2 PM, with Dr. Tom Davis officiating. Following the service, a private inurnment will be held, with a reception in the fellowship hall to follow. All are welcome to attend the funeral and reception to honor Talmadge's life and accomplishments. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking donations be made to Roswell United Methodist Church (rumc.com) or Christian Campus Fellowship (ugaccf.com).
