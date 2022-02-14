Susan Evelyn Demaso, age 73, of Edgewater, FL passed away with her son Jake at her side on Monday January 17, 2022 at Advent Health New Smyrna, FL. Born in Bangor, ME., on September 2, 1948, to Louis and Rose Evelyn Demaso.
She was a 1966 graduate of Bangor High School and became employed by New England Telephone Company as a central office technician. In February, 1973; Susan achieved distinction as headlined in the Bangor Daily News as Bangor’s first “Toll Test Female Repair Person” and possibly the first in the State of Maine. The headline read: “Sons Of Ma Bell Welcome Repair Girl”. She held various telecom positions with the Bell family of Companies in Maine, New Hampshire, New York and Illinois. Susan moved from the Northeast to Georgia over 20 years ago and subsequently on to Florida to enjoy the beach life.
A major goal of Susan’s was to adopt a young child from a foreign country. In pursuit of that goal, she traveled extensively to Europe and Russia over a two year period. In 2000, she fulfilled her dream by adopting two young boys from Russia, actually natural brothers at the ages of 7 and 5. She brought them home to the states and raised them to be the young gentlemen they are today.
In Roswell, Georgia, she was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church; she was involved with the Women’s Guild, Parish Counsel and Youth Ministries. She taught at the preschool and Sunday school. Susan loved the beach and traveling; looking forward to her annual visit to Mount Desert Island and Seal Harbor, Maine a special family place. She was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and the Chicago Bulls. Susan loved to cook, had a catering company and was part owner of a café.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Joseph M. Demaso. Survivors include her sons, Jake D. Demaso and Zachary K. Demaso; sisters, Teresa R. Scott; Loretta A. and husband, Jack Kearns; brothers, L. William and wife, Marie Demaso, John Michael and wife Jane Garland Demaso. She is also survived by a large extended family, including her 99 year old uncle, Edward Demaso, a World War II pilot and veteran and many nephews, nieces and cousins. Among those are Thomas M. and wife, Deborah Demaso and great nephew and niece, Joshua and Brianna Demaso; Lisa M. and husband, Eric Charloux, and great nieces, Miranda and Ashley Charloux; also Dianne M. and husband, Mark Grandchamp and great nieces Gabrielle, Marissa and Olivia Grandchamp. She maintained special friendships with cousins Ayn Bellofatto, Marie Ellen Colton and Maria Giannelli. She enjoyed the company of and activities with
her dear friend, Carol Hastings, especially during the Holidays.
Service will be held on Saturday February 19, 2022 at All Saints Catholic Church, 2443 Mt. Vernon Rd., Dunwoody, GA 30338 at Noon.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to St. Joseph Hospital, 360 Broadway, Bangor, ME 04401, Mount Pleasant Catholic Cemetery, 449 Ohio Street, Bangor, ME 04401 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P. O. Box 1000, Dept.142 Memphis, TN 38101-9908.
