Sandra Thompson Bennett passed away on January 14, 2022 unexpectedly at her home in Roswell, Georgia. She was born in Cleveland, Mississippi December 8, 1950.
Sandra was the light in a room. It is often said that she never met a stranger. She believed kindness, hospitality, and a genuine smile could change the world. Her laugh was contagious and her smile was felt in your soul.
Sandra loved her family fiercely. She loved having everyone together to share stories and grow closer. She hosted a weekly dinner for her children and grandchildren, the highlight of everyone’s week. She wanted nothing more than a happy life for her children, grandchildren and all of her family and friends.
Sandra was a social butterfly. She kept herself busy and engaged in many social groups throughout the years. She was a dedicated member and past president of the Roswell Woman’s Club. She was a master gardener. She had both a personal collection of plants and tended a community garden. She played bridge, participated in a reading club, and loved to sing in her church choir at Roswell United Methodist Church.
Sandra is preceded in death by her mother Opal JacksonThompson and her father George Thompson of Mississippi. Sandra is survived by her daughter, Alicia Bennett Stromquist, her son Patrick Casey Bennett, daughter-in-law, Jayme Nicole Bennett; four grandchildren; Ainsley Stromquist, Ty Stromquist, Penelope Bennett and Desmond Bennett, all of Roswell; her sisters, Ruth Claire Thompson and Claudia Thompson of Hattiesburg, MS, and by nephews David (Michelle) Garraway, and Andrew (Elena) Garraway.
She will be greatly missed by both friends and family. A celebration of her life will be held March 5, 2022 at 12:30pm at Northside Chapel followed by a reception at 2:00pm at St. David’s Episcopal Church in Roswell, GA. A livestream of the service will be available for those not able to join in person.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Roswell Woman’s Club, noting that the donation is to be used for a one time College Scholarship in Sandra’s memory. Checks can be made payable to:
Roswell Woman’s Club
Attn: Leigh Ann Buelow, treasurer
PO Box 522
Roswell GA 30077
Please note “ Sandra Bennett scholarship” in the memo column of your check. Please direct any questions to Leigh Ann Buelow at treasurer@roswell-womansclub.org Roswell Woman’s Club is a 501C3 non-profit corporation.
