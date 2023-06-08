It is with blended hearts of incredible sadness and yet a peace that endureth that we announce the passing from this earth to heaven of our dear wife, mother and grandmother Sally Marcia Snelling. Born March 21st 1940 in Haverhill Massachusetts to Carroll Wilder Still Jr. and Lorraine Marcia (Caverly) Still. A teacher by profession and heart, retired from Cape Carol High School teaching History. Graduated from Haverhill High School, received her Batchelor of Arts in Education from Eastern Baptist College and Masters of Education in Counseling and Human services with honors from Boston University. Sally (Nana) will always be remembered as a child of God, teacher, servant, lover of all things nature, beautiful gardener, prioritiser and cultivator of intentional friendships, and for living a life for others. She was an engaged, committed, and nurturing grandmother. Predeceased by: Mother Lorraine Marcia Still of Haverhill Massachusetts (July 28th 2019), sister Carol Ann Webb of Bowie Maryland (April 16th 2023). Survived by: Husband Dr. Lonie Eugene Snelling Jr. (retired Sargent Major- Army), Daughter Cynthia Lyn (Snelling), husband Brian Lowell Shepler, (grandchildren Katherine Lorraine, Clayton Eugene, SarahCaroline). Son, David Eugene Snelling, wife Danielle Marie (Chicon) (grandchildren Bridget Marie and Collin David). Her legacy of love, self-sacrifice and faithfulness to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ will be remembered and felt for generations to come. Funeral services to honor her life: Lebanon Baptist Church June 11th, 2:00pm Roswell Ga. Burial: Georgia National Cemetery, Canton Ga on June 12, 2023 at 11:00am.
OBITUARY
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.