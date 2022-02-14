Ryner Douglas Wittgens, age 82, of Dunwoody, Georgia passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022.
Ryner was born on March 10, 1939 in Jena, Germany. His family escaped from East to West Germany, then emigrated to the United States in 1953, settling in Grand Rapids, MI. Mr. Wittgens served in the Army, then went on to a career in medical sales at CR Bard, Inc. He married the love of his life Evelyn in 1978 and they moved to Dunwoody, Georgia where Ryner started some real estate ventures. A true entrepreneur, he eventually launched a business, National Allergy Supply, which became the nation’s leading mail-order source for non-drug allergy, asthma and home air purification products. Evelyn and Ryner recently returned to Dunwoody after more than thirty years living in various locations in Georgia, North Carolina and Florida.
Ryner enjoyed tennis, photography and traveling. From Alaska to Zimbabwe, and many places in between, Ryner loved seeing the world with Evelyn and his children. He was a philanthropist, giving generously to various Christian organizations, as well as volunteering his time with groups like Habitat for Humanity and Meals on Wheels. He loved his family and was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was a parishioner at All Saints Catholic Church in Dunwoody.
Ryner was preceded in death by his daughter Heather Nix; his brother Herman Wittgens and his sister Betty Wittgens Geerling.
Ryner is survived by his spouse, Evelyn Wittgens; his daughter Katie Weaver (Jeff); his brother Bernie Wittgens (Karen) and his brother Henry Wittgens (Norma) and his 5 grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass will be held at All Saints Catholic Church in Dunwoody on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 11:00 AM.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to Habitat for Humanity, Meals on Wheels, or The Alzheimers Association.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hmpattersonOglethorpe.com for the Wittgens family
