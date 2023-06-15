Rory A Smith, Age 45, of Sandy Springs GA. Passed away peacefully at his Home on June 2nd, 2023. Rory was Born to the Late Mary Kathleen Coon Carreker and is survived by his Father Graydon William Smith. Rory grew up in the Atlanta area and his Memory will be cherished by his extended family members and friends. The Family will Receive Friends on Sunday June 18th, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Roswell Funeral Home Chapel for a Service. For those who wish to make a donation in Rory’s memory, please consider (The Guiding Eyes for the Blind) https://www.guidingeyes.org/Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.roswellfuneralhome.com for the Smith family.
