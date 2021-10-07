Ronald James Hindson was born in Detroit, Michigan on May 10, 1948; the son of Edward and Helen Hindson. He died on July 5, 2021, survived by a brother Edward (Donna), wife Karen, daughters Robin (Chris) and Michele, stepsons David (Lynley) and Logan (Kristina), precious granddaughters Murphy and Juliette, and "favorite" mother-in-law Ann. He loved them all.
Ron served in the Air Force from 1967-71 as a photographer, doing aerial mapping and crash investigations in Vietnam, Eglin AFB and Ft Polk. He had an interesting and varied career, working as a licensed dispensing optician, for Hughes Aircraft, and in electronics for the US Postal Service.
Art History was Ron's favorite class in college and reportedly his only "A"; he had an eye for color and appreciated beauty. He enjoyed baseball, travel, tennis, and beach sunsets. He and Karen lived in Dunwoody for many years where he was active at Dunwoody UMC. In retirement he spent 9 years at Kiawah Island where he made many close friends and found significance in service to others.
Ron was quiet, with a wonderful sense of humor. Life with him was a journey with much laughter and no recriminations. During his last illness he exemplified great courage and a positive outlook, making plans, and always expecting the best. He leaves a legacy of faith and living life on life's terms.
Celebration of Life is October 15, 2021 at 11 AM at Arlington Memorial Park, Sandy Springs
