Ronald Henderson, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend to many, died on August 6,2021 in his home in Alpharetta, Georgia. His family announced his passing.
Ron was born October 28,1932 in Consett, County Durham, England, to parents Samuel and Elizabeth Henderson. After serving in the Royal Air Force, he married Marlene Miller in 1957 in Chopwell, England. Theirs was an amazing marriage that lasted 64 years until his recent passing. Following the birth of their second daughter, they left England in 1962; moving first to Canada, then to the United States to build their lives together.
Ron spent most of his career in mechanical contracting, managing the HVAC construction of large structures in Chicago and Atlanta including Atlanta Hartsfield Airport, before transitioning into industrial filtration installations throughout the U.S. Ron used his innate engineering abilities well beyond his career. He used his skills and his generous heart for projects big and small, from adding a 2nd story to his family’s Chicago home to repairs, maintenance and installations for family, friends and neighbors throughout his life. A neighbor once joked that "if you want a project done right, just ask Ron for a screwdriver and he'll complete whole thing for you in no time!"
Ron was always the life of the party at social gatherings, especially in his beloved English and Scottish communities. He knew and sang dozens of crowd-pleasing, traditional and party tunes, and was never shy to step to the mic, encouraging folks to sing along. He also loved playing the bagpipes and was a proud member of the Medinah Highlanders in Chicago and the John Mohr MacIntosh band in Atlanta.
Ron is survived by his wife, Marlene, daughters, Julie Henderson MacDonald, Victoria Henderson Mynatt, and son-in-law J. Ross Mynatt. He is also survived by his grandchildren, who were sources of extraordinary happiness to him: granddaughters Elizabeth Chancey Kritzman, Rachel Ann MacDonald and Emma Joy Mynatt; grandson Gordon John MacDonald, and grandson-in-law Scott Kritzman. He is also survived by two of his sisters and brother-in-law Joan Thompson, Gloria Bell and Ray Bell.
Mr. Henderson died peacefully at home following a long battle with Parkinson’s.
Donations can be made in his honor to
Parkinson's Foundation: https://www.parkinson.org/
or
Shriner's Hospital for Children: https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/
To be considerate of COVID concerns, the family is doing a private remembrance ceremony but requests you raise a glass, where\ever you are, for a celebratory toast to Ron on Saturday, August 21,2021 at 5:00 pm ET.
