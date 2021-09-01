On the 21st of August, 2021, Ronald Bracy Burke went to play golf in Heaven.
Born in October of 1940 in Detroit, Michigan, Ron grew up playing baseball, and was a catcher who was scouted by the Detroit Tigers and was offered college scholarships while playing for Fraser High School (‘58). He graduated from Michigan State University in 1966. During college, Ron enlisted in the Marine Corps, and played on the USMC baseball team. Corporal Ronald B. Burke was Honorably Discharged from the United States Marine Corps on the 20th of September, 1967. Following his military experience, Ron’s primary career was in sales management; later, he started a golf signage business. His golf ability was emphasized by two hole in ones.
Ronnie was an amazing husband who had two successful marriages. First, he wed his high school sweetheart, Arlene, with whom he shared 26 years before she lost her life to cancer. And in seeking love again, he found Peggy. For 37 years, they moved as one - hosting themed parties, traveling with friends, and missing each other when they were apart. Ron and Peggy lived a vibrant life together here in Roswell, Georgia.
Ron was a dedicated father to Erin and Lindsey. He taught them to fix things - all kinds of things, to golf, and to act silly. He showed them what it was like to have a great dad.
When Ron became a Grandpa, he learned that he could love in a way he never imagined. His grandchildren remember him as fun, kind, grumpy, and sleepy.
Ron had a way of making everyone feel special. He always had a twinkle in his eye and a mischievous look on his face. Ronnie was indeed one of a kind.
Ron was preceded in death by his first wife, Arlene (Steffens) Burke, his father Edward Burke, his mother Mary Ellen (Briggs, Burke) Janisse, his second father John T. Janisse, and his four siblings Mary Ann, Nancy, Marv and Martha.
He is survived by his wife Peggy (Surdan) Burke, daughters Erin Burke and Lindsey Upchurch (Britt), and grandchildren Charlie, Cooper, and Arlene Upchurch, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Ron’s Life and Military Honors are being planned for this fall.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation in memory of Ronald B. Burke to either Autism Speaks https:// www.autismspeaks.org/?form=donate or Death with Dignity Political Fund - https://deathwithdignity.org/c4-donate/
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.