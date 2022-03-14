Robert William Taylor, 85, of Dunwoody passed peacefully March 4, 2022 surrounded by his family. He was an Air Force Veteran and Airman 1st Class of the 340th Bomb Wing Group (SAC) and Air Police Squadron at Whiteman AFB in Missouri. Airman Taylor was a resident of the Mill Glen community in Dunwoody for 43 years and is survived by his wife Susan, daughters Leslie Watson and husband Tony, of Conway, South Carolina; Allison Shaheen of Jasper, Georgia; Jennifer Foster and her husband Jeff, of Dunwoody; and his grand-daughters Morgan Taylor of Sandy Springs, Georgia and Makenzie Hardin of Dunwoody; and his furry little buddy Hercules. Mr. Taylor was pre-deceased by his parents Alice and William Taylor; and his two sisters, Mary Pine and June Taylor. Mary lived a long life and Bob was with her for her 95th birthday last year along with his nieces Patricia Krnich and Lorrie Dacri and his nephew Gene Pine. His grand-daughters drove him to Pennsylvania for the surprise party and the video made People Magazine’s digital edition!
Bob Taylor was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 1936 and was a member of the 1954 graduating class at Northeast Catholic High School. He joined the Air Force after high school and later studied Economics at La Salle College in Philadelphia where he graduated in 1963. Known as a diligent student and a practical joker, he was also an oarsman for the University’s rowing team. An avid reader and student of history, Mr. Taylor was frequently called “the smartest man I know” by his peers and his wit and sarcastic sense of humor were evident to all who were lucky enough to know him. After college graduation he relocated to San Francisco where he worked for the California Packing Company which later became Del Monte Foods.
His professional life began in 1965 at CDI Corporation as an employment recruiter for the defense industry. He retired as Vice President in 2000 after a successful 35-year career working with clients such as NASA, Boeing and Lockheed. Mr. Taylor moved to CDI’s regional office in Atlanta in 1968 and in 1971 he married the prettiest girl in town, Susie Shaheen, becoming a family of four with Leslie and Allison. He chose the Virginia-Highlands area in Atlanta for his new family’s home. From Virginia Avenue the family moved to Redwood Street in Doraville where, in 1973, they welcomed their first and only child together, Jennifer, who blessed him later in life with two beautiful grand-daughters, Morgan and Makenzie. In 1979 he moved his family to their current residence Dunwoody.
Airman Taylor was a proud patriot and military supporter. He was a man who loved his freedom and his country. He shared this love to anyone who would listen as he frequently lamented about watching the slow demise of both during his lifetime. In addition to supporting freedom and individual rights, he also held strong to his Catholic faith and enjoyed listening to the old hymns, chants and classical compositions every Sunday. During the remaining week he enjoyed music from the 1950s, Buddy Holly, Tony Bennett, Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack. His children fondly remember watching his favorite television program with him every week, M.A.S.H., and his youngest was with him for the memorable final episode.
Aside from enjoying all things military, Mr. Taylor was an avid downhill skier who offered to share his corporate Lodge in Park City, Utah every year to his family and close friends who loved to snow ski as much as he did. The group was never less than 10 at the Lodge and the memories of those ski vacations over the years and the people he included are dear to many, and the stories became grander and more special as time passed. The ski trips eventually ended and the beach vacations became the focus as the family enjoyed annual trips to his favorite place, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Cherished memories were made at the beachfront Holiday Inn and visits to Coligny Plaza with his favorite bar and restaurant, the WW2 Pacific Island tiki-themed Big Bamboo. Later years saw the grandchildren enjoy the same places as the children enjoyed over the years.
Anyone who stopped by the house also noticed that Bob enjoyed cooking. Everyone remembers his homemade spaghetti recipe and his master chef style seafood gumbo. He donned the apron, wooden spoon in hand and 2 Buck Chuck in the wine glass. At first, his little buddy Spike would help with the cleanup and after Spike left it was Hercules who was honored with the job. Sometimes Jimmy Buffett would be heard on those gumbo nights as he enjoyed his creation from a large gumbo bowl direct from Margaritaville in Key West. A closet “Parrot Head” he eventually took his wife, Sue, for a week in Key West to experience it for themselves and both came back with tattoos! His was the Jolly Roger and hers was a butterfly. They were henna tattoos that eventually washed off, but not before giving his children a shock by telling they were real! One of the daughters was in on the gag and managed to keep their secret until it became obvious the tattoos were temporary.
Airman, Son, Father “Dad”, Grandfather “Paw Paw”, Husband, Uncle, Brother, Friend: Bob Taylor means something to those whose lives he touched and memories he leaves behind in those who were better for knowing him. Bob’s funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on March 21st at St Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, 705 Spalding Drive, Sandy Springs, Georgia 30328. SouthCare Crematory and Funeral Society in Alpharetta handled the arrangements and the family kindly requests, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made in his name to the Alpha-1 Foundation at Alpha1.org or through the SouthCare online donation link within the obituary at Southcare.us/obituaries.
