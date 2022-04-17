Robert "Franklin" Jones of Cumming, GA passed away April 11, 2022.
Robert Franklin Jones- (Franklin)
Born on May 6, 1945
Married to Faye Jones
Three children: Keith, Kristin, and Kassie
Grandchildren: Sam, Luke, Gracie, Ryder, Amanda, Elizabeth
Great-grandchildren: Denver, Henry, and Kevin
Worked in the grocery store business for most of his life – started as a bag boy/stocker and worked his way up to manager, supervisor, part-owner of a grocery chain (Quality Foods)
He loved to hunt, fish, travel, and camp. He enjoyed working in the yards, collected/restored vintage cars/hot rods, and has a Chevelle, Studebaker, and WWII army jeep.
Faithful church member – Longstreet Baptist deacon
He is an amazing father, husband, grandfather, dedicated employee, and friend who is LOVED very much by many!
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hightower Baptist Association Food Bank & Longstreet Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 13, from 6:00 - 9:00 at McDonald and Son Funeral Home. There will also be an hour visitation Thursday, April 14, from 11:00 -12:00, with a 12:00 chapel service to follow. Interment will take place at Longstreet Baptist Church in Cumming, GA.
Arrangements are in care of McDonald and Son Funeral Home in Cumming, GA.
Condolences may be expressed at mcdonaldandson.com.
