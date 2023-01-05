Robert (Bob) Harvey Galt, Jr. (age 87) of Roswell, GA passed away peacefully on December 30th, 2022. Bob was born on December 19th, 1935 to Robert Harvey Galt, Sr. and Vivian Bernal Galt in Macon, GA. He graduated from Rome High School and went on to serve his country in the United States Air Force as a laboratory technician.
After his honorable discharge from service, he went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in Microbiology from the University of Georgia where he was also a member of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity. He worked as a microbiologist for the Center for Disease Control in Atlanta for over 25 years. He was heavily involved in his church and his most passionate hobby was gardening. He is preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Marian Culpepper Galt, as well as both of his parents. He is survived by his 3 children- Allison (Jeff) Jue, Susan (Bill) Aderhold, and Bobby (Maggie) Galt; his 5 grandchildren- Erik, Megan, Jessica, Madison, and Cole; his 2 great-grandsons- Grant and Elijah; and his sister, Alice Graf. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made in his name to the American Cancer Society.
