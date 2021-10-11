Reverend Dr. William W. Horlock, Sr. of Atlanta passed away on October 2, 2021. Rev. Horlock was born in Picayune, Mississippi on October 14, 1930. He spent his childhood with his maternal grandparents in Neshoba County, Mississippi. He attended Forestdale School from the first through the twelfth grade. He was President of the Future Farmers of America Club, President of the 4-H Club and editor of the school newspaper.
After high school Rev. Horlock married Jerrell Thrash and became head teller at the Merchant & Farmers Bank in Meridian, Mississippi. He served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean conflict. After discharge from the Marine Corps, Rev. Horlock enrolled in Millsaps College in Jackson, Mississippi graduating with a Bachelor of Arts. He then received a Master of Theology from the Candler School of Theology at Emory University. Rev. Horlock was awarded an honorary Ph. D. from Newberry College in 1989.
Rev. Horlock's first appointment with the United Methodist Church was to organize and build St. Andrews United Methodist Church in Marietta, Georgia. Once the church was established and the building constructed, he organized a day care for children with Muscular Dystrophy, a program later taken over by Cobb County School System. After successfully establishing a growing church, he joined the staff of the Protestant Radio & Television Center on the Emory University campus. PRTVC was an ecumenical organization producing religious programs for radio and television. Rev. Horlock eventually became president of PRTVC and lead this organization for over 15 years. In 1984, The PRTVC's signature radio program, The Protestant Hour, was awarded the George Foster Peabody Award from the University of Georgia.
Rev. Horlock was a member of the Georgia Association of Broadcasters, The World Association of Christian Communicators and the Doraville Kiwanis Club serving in various leadership positions including president.
In retirement, Rev. Horlock enjoyed touring the country on his motorcycle and in his motor home. He also enjoyed spending time at the lake and beach with his family.
Rev. Horlock was a loving father, grandfather, husband and son and a positive influence on all he encountered.
Rev. Horlock is preceded in death by his parents Harry G. and Jimmie L. Horlock and his wife of 43 years, Jerrell Thrash Horlock. Rev. Horlock is survived by children Susan (Farrell) Conlon, William (Lucy) W. Horlock, Jr., Laura (Larry Pankey) Horlock, his beloved grandchildren, Katie (Andrew) Sheppard, Megan Conlon, Grace Horlock, Michael Conlon, Will Horlock, Zachary Pankey, Carol Clair Horlock, Luke Pankey, Madison Pankey, Jack Pankey and most recently, great granddaughter Murphy Sheppard. He is also survived by sister Ann McGowin, cousin, Charlotte Welsh Tullos and his longtime friend Margie Carroll.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Millsaps College 1701 North State Street, Jackson, MS 39210-0001.
