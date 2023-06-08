Rebecca ”Becky” Annette Gathany-Bailey joined her husband in Heaven on May 28, 2023. She was born June 17, 1954, in Binghamton, NY. The family then lived in Great Bend, PA, but moved to Mt Lake, MN when Becky was six. While there, she attended Mt. Lake Christian Day School. After 4 years in Minnesota, the family relocated to NE Georgia. Becky attended Toccoa Falls Elementary, then Toccoa Falls Academy where she sang in the choir, sextet, and trio and played for the girls’ basketball team. Following high school, Becky attended the University of Georgia and received her Bachelor of Arts in Social Work. In her career, she brought confidence, determination, and a knack for organization to administrative roles in the childcare, interior design, architecture, and healthcare industries. In 1994, she married Donald “Don” E. Bailey at Santa Rosa Beach, FL. They enjoyed traveling together, especially to the U.S. Virgin Islands. Becky also accompanied Don on a business trip to France, where she fell in love with Paris. Her passions included UGA football, the Atlanta Braves and Hawks, home décor (especially the Eiffel Tower), upcycling and family. She was universally loved and a true friend. Becky is preceded in death by her husband, Don Bailey, and her parents, Leon and Rachel Gathany. She is survived by her three siblings, Richard Gathany, Timothy Gathany (Eleanor), and Deborah Keeney (Rick); her stepsons, Andrew Bailey (Irina) and Anthony Bailey (Ashley); her grandchildren Olivia, Liam, and Emma; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and other extended family. A Memorial Service will be held on June 17, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at the Toccoa Alliance Church (220 Alliance Drive, Toccoa, GA 30577). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Leon and Rachel Gathany Museum Foundation, Inc. (4081 Madison Hwy, Greensboro, GA 30642). McCommons Funeral Home, 109 W. Broad St., Greensboro, GA, (706) 453-2626, is in charge of arrangements. Visit us at www.mccommonsfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest register.
OBITUARY
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.