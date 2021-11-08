Ralph Linton Dangar, Sr., age 99, of Alpharetta, Georgia departed peacefully on November 1, 2021. Born on February 13, 1922, Ralph was one of four sons of Homer Henry “HH” and Estelle Lee “Stella” Reese Dangar. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Lawrence Dangar, and Carl Dangar and wife Varnell King Dangar; son-in-law Ted R. Walker, Jr.; and wife Mildred Phillips Dangar.
Ralph was a World War II army veteran. He attended Milton High School before serving in the Asiatic Pacific Theatre in Hawaii as a Private in the 3rd Battalion, 98th Coast Artillery. After service to his country, Ralph and Mildred built a home in Roswell, Georgia. He started real-estate company R.L. Dangar Realty and worked as a broker for sixty years. Ralph also owned Louie E. Jones Funeral Home in Alpharetta, Georgia. Ralph was a member and deacon of Union Primitive Baptist Church, an honorary member of the Alpharetta Historical Society, and a founding contributor to Northside Hospital.
Ralph is survived by brother Ray Dangar and wife Doris Cowart Dangar; sister-in-law Betty Wimberly Dangar of Florida; children R. Linton Dangar and wife Ann Duncan Dangar of Atlanta, and Judy Dangar Walker of Canton; grandchildren Jillian Walker Sandridge and husband King Sandridge, Elliott Dangar and wife Erin Wylie Dangar, Eric Walker and wife Cristy Richardson Walker, Elizabeth Dangar Cleveland, and Stuart Dangar and wife Lisa Lopez-Dangar; great grandchildren Cole Sandridge, Jacob Walker and wife Natalie Bryan Walker, McKinsey Walker and fiancé Brandon Filosi, Catherine Sandridge, Zoe Dangar, Reese Cleveland, Cameron Dangar, Carter Cleveland, Benjamin Walker, Marina Dangar, and Gia Dangar; and great great grandson Maddux Walker.
Visitation for Ralph will be held on Saturday, 11/6 from 4:00-7:00 at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, and his funeral will be held on Sunday, 11/7 at 1:00 at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors. In lieu of flowers, Ralph and the family request that you please consider donating to Union Primitive Baptist Church (335 Cox Road, Roswell, GA 30075).
