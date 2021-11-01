Ralph Joseph Godfrey, age 94, formerly of Dunwoody, passed away on October 12, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. He is survived by his wife of almost 70 years, Ursula Godfrey of Charlotte. He is also survived by a daughter Eileen Leoncavallo and husband Nick of Columbia, S.C., son Richard and wife Missy of Garner, N. C., son Jim and wife Lillian of Charlotte, son David and wife Lina of Tiburon, Ca. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter.
Ralph worked the bulk of his career with Equifax, moving to Meadowlake Lane in Dunwoody in 1976. He retired in 1990 and then worked for 10 years at Northside Realty. He enjoyed volunteering with Angel Flight, Meals on Wheels, and part time Park Ranger. While in Dunwoody, he and Ursula were members of All Saints Catholic Church. Memorials may be made to your favorite charity.
