Paul Ole Haakenson, Sr., 78, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.
Born and raised in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania (formerly Philadelphia), Paul graduated from Lower Merion High School in Ardmore. He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served three years in the Intelligence Corps at Fort McPherson, in Atlanta, Georgia, before being honorably discharged. Over the years, Paul studied at Temple University, Rutgers University, and The Georgia Institute of Technology. After serving his country, he remained in the Metro Atlanta area; first in Tucker, and then finally residing in Johns Creek. He enjoyed a successful career in sales in the automotive aftermarket industry. In his later years, Paul developed a love for the game of tennis and enjoyed playing ALTA and USTA for his neighborhood, Parsons Run, on men’s and mixed doubles teams. When not playing tennis or doting on his wife, Danelle, Paul could be found volunteering at the local hospital. He was a trivia buff and an avid sports fan. His love for Penn State football will forever be remembered, as evidenced by his ever-present navy PSU sweatshirt!
Paul was predeceased by his parents, Edith and Alvin Haakenson, his half-brother Bruce McNeill, and his first wife, Penelope Heeth Haakenson. He is survived by his widow, Danelle Germino V. F. Haakenson of Johns Creek, two sons, Paul Ole Haakenson, Jr. (Ludivina) of Fredericksburg, Virginia, and Kent M. Haakenson of Alpharetta, as well as three stepchildren, W. Franklin Vashaw, Jr. (Carla) of Suwanee, Daniel H. Vashaw (Brenda) of Brunswick, and Meredith Foulke Rand (Michael) of Marietta. Paul also leaves behind ten grandchildren and step grandchildren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.