Paul Linane Hearn, 64, of Dunwoody, passed away on September 2nd, 2021 in Boca Grande, Florida surrounded by family following a courageous battle with cancer. Paul was born on February 14th, 1957 in Atlanta, Georgia, to the late James and Mary Anne Hearn. During his youth, he lived in Wycoff, New Jersey, before moving back to Atlanta, Georgia in 1968. After graduating from Marist School in 1975, Paul began his career at the family business, Jim Hearn Golf. Paul worked as a golf professional at Jim Hearn Golf for over 35 years, instructing golfers of all ages and skills levels until his recent retirement.
Following his retirement, Paul spent time working for a wine distributorship, further bolstering his expertise and affinity for wine. He then transitioned to an electrical engineering company, focusing on energy efficient lighting systems.
Paul is lovingly survived by his wife of 35 years, Teresa Dron Hearn; daughters, Lauren Hearn and Kristen (Nicholas) Franks; rescue dogs, Katie, Maddie, Gracie, Willow, Dixie and Cocoa; siblings Jim (Pam) Hearn, Jeff (Stephanie) Hearn, Chris Hearn and Mary Celine (Pat) Crawford; as well as many nieces, nephews and countless friends.
Paul was an experienced and avid fisherman. Some of his recent beloved fishing trips were to Montana, the Bahamas, and North Georgia. He was an exceptionally knowledgeable food and wine connoisseur, constantly sharing his latest recipes and cooking know-how with family and friends. He was a talented golfer, enjoying rounds at some of the best golf courses around. He devoted time to two organizations close to his heart, the Down Syndrome Association of Atlanta and 100forthehomeless. Paul had an uncanny ability to cultivate relationships and had special, long-lasting friendships from all stages of his life.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 1st at 10:30AM at Our Lady of the Assumption, 1406 Hearst Drive NE, Atlanta, GA 30319.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in Paul’s name to the Bonefish & Tarpon Trust.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.