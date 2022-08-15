Patrick David Grommersch, 68, of Alpharetta, Georgia passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, July 31st, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on October 9, 1953, to Darrell F. & Dolores P. Grommersch. He grew up in Columbus with his parents & 2 brothers – Mike & Tom Grommersch - until the age of 14 when they moved to Memphis, Tennessee & attended, and graduated from Hillcrest High School in 1972. From there, he went to Memphis State & graduated in 1976 with a Bachelor’s in Business Administration with a focus in Marketing. He went to work for Caterpillar in Memphis immediately following college. He later followed in his father’s footsteps & worked for Ford Motor Company for about 8 years & then moved to Houston, Texas where he worked for Gulf States Toyota for 10 years. He moved to Alpharetta in 2002 where he has resided for the last 20 years. In his spare time, Patrick enjoyed doing various home improvement projects around his house, floating in his swimming pool, hanging with friends at his favorite local restaurants in Alpharetta & spending time with his son, nieces, nephews & grandchildren where he was affectionately known as Dad, U.P. & most importantly, Big Daddy. Patrick is survived by his significant other Terrie Maxon of Alpharetta, Georgia; his only son, Timothy David Grommersch (Laura Lee) & grandchildren Ella, Henry & Eli Grommersch, all of Collierville, Tennessee; brothers Mike Grommersch (Julie) of Alpharetta, Georgia & Tom Grommersch (Karen) of Charlotte, North Carolina. In addition, he loved his 2 nieces – Kelly Grommersch Lynch & Leslie Grommersch Rieck - and 3 nephews – Kevin, John & Bryan Grommersch - like his own. He was preceded in death by his parents, Darrell F. & Dolores P. Grommersch.A service to celebrate Patrick’s life was held in the chapel at Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee on Friday, August 5th at 2 p.m. with Bro. Bill Beavers officiating. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service to receive all friends and family. Burial took place immediately following the service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Alpharetta.
