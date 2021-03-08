Patricia Louis Hodges Cooper, age 80, of Dunwoody, GA passed peacefully on Thursday, March 4, 2021 after her courageous fight with cancer.
Patsy, as she was known as a young girl, was born March 16, 1940 in Conway, NC to Louis and Irene Hodges. She received an accounting degree from William and Mary and then married her high school sweetheart, H. Thom Cooper in 1962, who proceeded her in death in 1985. Living in Fairfax, Virginia, they welcomed their son Brian Thomas and later moved to Dunwoody in 1973 where she remained the rest of her days.
After going back to school for a programming degree, Pat worked for Goldkist, then Bell South Mobility. After her retirement in 2006, working in her yard became her gifted passion. She treasured days outside with her plants, flowers, and the birds. She also enjoyed playing in several Bridge groups, was an avid reader and loved traveling to National Parks and Europe looking for special rocks with her favorite travel partner.
Friends describe Pat as honest, caring, kind, strong and faithful. She was recently presented with her 15 year volunteer pin at the Assistance League of Atlanta. Though a quiet member, she was very faithful to the church, and she sponsored many different charities that touched her heart.
Mema will be remembered by her family as a loving, warm hearted, thoughtful and a peacefully independent woman who had immense pride for her two grandchildren. Family was her centerpoint and they all felt her genuine love. She is survived by her son Brian and wife Cheryl, their children Nicholas and Eric, brother Buz Hodges, sister in love, Mary Ellen Cooper, 4 nephews and 1 niece.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, March 11 at 1:00 at Arlington Cemetery in Sandy Springs. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or The Fisher House Foundation. Special thanks to Angel Heart Hospice for their compassion and care.
