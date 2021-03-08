Patricia Joy Ramirez, 83, of Dunwoody, Georgia, passed away on January 3, 2021 in Emory Johns Creek Hospital after a brief struggle with Covid-19.
Born on January 24, 1937 in Birmingham, Alabama, Joy moved to Florida at a young age, attended Ft. Lauderdale High School, graduating in 1955, with honors. After living and working in both Jacksonville and Miami, Florida for many years, Joy and her family relocated to Dunwoody, Georgia in 1982. With over 30-years of service for BellSouth in customer service and management, Joy was able to enjoy an early retirement in 1991.
Joy will be remembered for her generosity and friendliness. As a strong advocate for women and for the underprivileged, she volunteered and served in leadership positions in the local chapter of Soroptimist International and with Citizen Advocacy of Atlanta and Dekalb, where her inherent kindness touched the lives of countless individuals.
Joy was preceded in death by her husband, Henry E. Ramirez; son R. Jackson Clements, Jr.; and brother G. Michael Wilkins. She is survived by daughter Susan R. Pavloff (Tom) of Johns Creek, Georgia and by stepchildren Henry E. Ramirez, Jr. (Debbie) of Merritt Island, Florida; Theresa L. Peidro of Cocoa, Florida; and David A. Ramirez of Gainesville, Florida. Her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren will also have many fond memories of Grandma Joy/Nana.
All who were fortunate enough to know Joy will remember her ever-present smile and infectious laugh. Never has a person been so aptly named, and never will a person be so sorely missed.
A celebration of Joy’s life will be planned for later this year. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joy’s name to Soroptimist International or to Citizen Advocacy of Atlanta and Dekalb.
