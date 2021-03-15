Miriam "Mim" Prohl of Alpharetta Georgia, died on March 9, 2021 at the age of 99. She didn't want to be 100, so she bowed out on her terms 4 days prior to turning 100, peacefully in her home.
She was an active member of Alpharetta Presbyterian where her family will have a private ceremony, due to the covid pandemic, on what would have been her 100th birthday. She was preceded in death by her husband Walter (Bud) Gorman, her husband Larry Prohl, her mother Lilian Walker, her father, Glenn Walker and her brother, Stephen Grube. She is survived by her daughters, Cheryl Gorman and Donna Poske (Frank), her grandchildren Sheri Eubanks, David Byrnes (Natalie), Jeff Byrnes (Allegra Knight) and Jasmine Poske (Daniel Brito), her great-grandchildren Catherine Eubanks, Ashley Anderson, Joseph Byrnes, Michael Byrnes, David Byrnes, Mya Brito and Vincent Brito, a great-great granddaughter, Sarah Olivia Anderson, and 2 daughters of the heart, Babs and Wendy.
Her family grieves the loss of this feisty woman. Bridge was her game, but she regrettably never did talk her family into joining her, so she settled for playing hand in foot with them once or twice a month. She took her cards seriously, teaching her grandkids at a very young age to play for money, and took their money with no qualms. During card games the phrase, "I thought you loved me!" would frequently be said, but her response was consistent, "there is no love in cards." But that only related to the game. While playing cards there was an enormous amount of love shared at the table. Out of respect, she will be laid to rest with a deck of cards. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Alpharetta Presbyterian Church (https://alpharettapres.com/).
