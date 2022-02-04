Meri Kay Milam Lowe

Kay was born in Decatur, AL, the daughter of Ruth and Paul Milam. After following her brother Jim to Auburn University, Kay moved to Atlanta where she met and married Gene. They grew their family to include sons Mike and Kevin, eventually moving to Roswell. With her bulldog Tubbie by her side, Kay ran the Viking Sauna office for many years on South Atlanta Street. She always welcomed friends into their home in the Martins Landing community, where she could usually be found chasing active boys and dogs around the neighborhood. Kay and Gene moved to Greensboro, GA, where they became early residents of Reynolds Plantation on Lake Oconee. Kay took pride in contracting their homes in Reynolds, often sporting her own hard hat to construction sites. As the neighborhood grew, so did Kay’s circle of friends that she hosted often. Two daughters in law and five grandchildren joined the family, and Kay adopted their families and friends as her own. Kay is survived by Gene, her husband of 53 years, brother Jim Milam and his wife Sharon of Sandy Springs, son Mike and his wife Susanne of Alpharetta, son Kevin and his wife Danielle of Cumming, grandchildren Jack, Charlotte, Kathryn, Cooper and Hunter Lowe, sister-in-law Ginnie Rait and her husband Jim Rait of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, and many other loving family members.
A celebration of life will be held at the Lake Oconee Church in Greensboro, Georgia, on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations to honor Kay be made to https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/ or https://www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/.
