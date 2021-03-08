Maxine D. Smith lovingly known as Max, age 88 passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Morningside of Alpharetta where she had resided for 6 years. She was born on March 23, 1932 to A.C. Holcombe and Varon (Doris) Holcombe. She was one of three children which both predeceased her in their early childhood (Tillman and Helen). Maxine was a resident of Crabapple during her childhood and spoke fondly of her memories of Crabapple.
She was a long-time member of Providence Baptist Church and was baptized in 1944. She loved attending church at Providence until her failing health no longer allowed her to attend.
She worked for Anchor Hocking Glass for many years until her retirement in the 90’s. She resided in Cumming, GA. until moving back to her childhood area 6 years ago.
She was predeceased by her husband, J.C., parents, A.C. and Varon, siblings, Tillman and Helen, her mother-in-law, Mamie Jaco and many other family members and friends.
She is survived by her daughter Karen Hurley (husband Kenny) of Springfield, Mo, her sister-in-law, Linda Smith of Blairsville, Ga, her sister-in-law, Patricia Garrett of Blairsville, Ga and many other family members and friends.
The family would like to thank Morningside of Alpharetta and Agape Hospice for all of your kindness and caring for our mother. We also want to thank, Burma Parker (husband Marion) for being so dedicated to the care of our mother. You were one special cousin to our Mother.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Providence Baptist Church or to your favorite charity in our mother’s name.
Due to Covid and many restrictions, the family is planning a graveside only service at Green Lawn Cemetery in Roswell, Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Roswell, www.northsidechapel.com
