Mary M. Pfrangle, known for her friendly smile and lively spirit, closed her eyes for the last time on July 12, 2022, with her daughter by her side. She was born Mary Margaret Markel, on March 23, 1925, in Aurora, Illinois. In 1972, after raising her family in Wisconsin and near Boston, Mary moved to Dunwoody, Georgia. She worked in the Emergency Room of Northside Hospital for 23 years and after retirement, volunteered as a baby-rocker at Northside and the Scottish Rite Hospital, Children’s Health Care of Atlanta. She made many friends in the area, especially at Dunwoody Wells Questers and at the Dunwoody Baptist Fitness Center, where her dedication to fitness made her an unintentional role model. An informal Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, September 30 at the Memorial Chapel of the Dunwoody United Methodist Church. No flowers, please. Donations to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta (formerly Scottish rite Hospital) at www.give.choa.org are welcomed. Condolences and memories may be sent to Pfrangle Family, 300 Johnson Ferry Rd NE, Unit A-203, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.
