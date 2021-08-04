Marsha Hubbard, 64, a lifelong resident of Cumming went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, July 30, 2021. Marsha was a good-hearted person with a contagious smile and laugh. She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Elizabeth James.
Survivors include her sons, Josh Hubbard and Justin Jones; sisters, Meshell Smith and Robin and Greg Pugh; nieces and nephews, Heath and Amanda Pugh, Daphne and Oliver Craig, Zeb Smith; great niece, Libby Pugh and great nephews, Brady Pugh and Caysen Craig.
The family will have a private memorial service.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming, Georgia in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
