Marnae D. Ranta, 80, of 2355 N Peachtree Way, Dunwoody GA, departed her loving family on Saturday January 22, 2022.
She was born in Virginia, MN on October 11, 1941, to Dominick and Dorothy Sereno. She graduated from high school in Virginia, MN in 1959 and attended Winona State University in Minnesota. She received her teaching degree in 1963 and taught in Nekoosa WI for several years before marrying Dale Ranta in 1965. They lived in Burnsville MN for four years before moving to Georgia.
She was a mother to two sons, Mark and Craig, and raised her children with love and devotion. Marnae received a Masters degree in Mathematics Education at Georgia State University and then taught in the mathematics department of Georgia Perimeter College for many years before retiring about 2005. She was involved in numerous clubs including the Kingsley Garden Club and the bereavement group at All Saints Catholic Church. She loved gardening, reading, and playing bridge.
Marnae was preceded in death by her father Dominick Sereno, her mother Dorothy Sereno, and her two brothers Ronald (Ron) and Robert (Bob) Sereno. She is survived by her husband Dale; two sons Mark and Craig; two daughters-in-law Nancy and Miki; sisters Dolores Johnson and Suzanne Crabtree; sister-in-law Connie Sereno; and five grandchildren, James, Paul, Erin, Megan, and Nora.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, February 11th in Dunwoody, GA with the Reverend Daniel Rogaczewski of All Saints Catholic Church officiating.
If desired, it is requested that donations please be made in lieu of flowers to the American Cancer Society (http://donate3.cancer.org/).
The family of Marnae wish to extend their sincere thanks to the nurses of Emory St. Joseph’s Hospital Unit 7E for their care and support during this difficult time.
